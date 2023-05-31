UKRAINE WILL NOT BE CONQUERED AS RUSSIAS WAR APPEARS TO BE FAR FROM OVER, SAYS MACRON

Ukraine will not be conquered as Russia's war appears to be far from over, says Macron

Although Europe lacked coherence and an organized response to Russian aggression, Ukraine will not be conquered as the war appears to be far from over, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"The war is far from being over, but I can tell today that one thing is clear: Ukraine will not be conquered," Macron said in response to a question from journalists in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, about the current state of the war.

Earlier, Macron delivered the closing speech at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum, in which he condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"What was a 'special operation' a year ago resulted in a geopolitical failure," he said.

The French president also noted that Russia lacks credibility in the field.

He, however, admitted that Europe lacked coherence and an organized response to aggressions.

Macron, nevertheless, hailed NATO's strength, recalling that he awoke the alliance's brain dead in 2019 and that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin did the same with NATO "by the worst electroshock," referring to the war launched in February last year.

The president vowed that Europe will continue to support Kyiv, adding that "peace should not be a cease-fire that extends the existing situation, which will mean recreating a frozen conflict."

He stressed Europe should shoulder the burden of establishing a European safe space within NATO.

"A European pillar within NATO is necessary," he said.

"The aim is not to replace NATO with something else, but Europe must ensure its own security," the president said, insisting on more European sovereignty, particularly on the military front.