EU countries impose sanctions for destabilizing Moldova

The EU imposed sanctions on seven people for what it called attempts to destabilize and undermine the sovereignty of Moldova, the Council of the EU announced late Tuesday.

Agencies and A News EUROPEAN UNION Published May 31,2023

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

The European Council announced Tuesday that it imposed sanctions on seven politicians and businessmen with Moldovan or Russian citizenship.



Their assets were frozen and they are banned from travelling to and through the European Union. Those now sanctioned are alleged to have attempted to destabilize the Republic of Moldova on behalf of Russia, for example by planning violent demonstrations or unauthorized capital exports.



Some of them are also accused of having supported the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine by, for example, cooperating with Russian occupation authorities.



"Moldova is one of the countries most affected by the consequences of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. There are serious, intensified and persistent attempts to destabilize the country," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.



The sanctions are therefore an important political signal of the EU's support for the Republic of Moldova. The EU countries created a legal framework for such sanctions in April at Moldova's request.



In recent months, there have been repeated tensions between Moscow and Chisinau. Russia sees the country as a "near abroad" as part of its natural sphere of influence.



International observers, however, have recently accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to destabilise the situation in the EU candidate country.



Russia launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.























