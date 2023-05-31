White House announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The White House on Wednesday announced the latest in a series of aid packages for Ukraine that includes more air defense systems and ammunition.

White House spokesman John Kirby said it represents the 39th Ukraine aid package approved by this administration.

The security assistance package represents the 39th drawdown of equipment from the Department of Defense inventories, the Pentagon said. The package includes Patriot air defense batteries, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, tank ammunition and a list of other equipment, according to the Pentagon.

In total, the U.S. has committed more than $38.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $37.6 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022.