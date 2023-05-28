Second round of presidential election went quietly in Istanbul

Citizens across Istanbul used their vote by going to schools in the districts they are registered to, starting from the morning hours to cast their votes. Citizens lining up at the doors of the classrooms made their choices by going to cabinets after showing their IDs to the officials.



It was observed that while the schools were quiet in some districts during the voting process, some schools were crowded in the districts where the number of voters was high.



Citizens who came to vote with their cars caused traffic congestion around the schools.



As of 08:00 am, when the voting process began, the traffic density in the city was below 10%, and by noon the traffic density approached 40%.



While the traffic was comfortable on the main arteries on both sides of the city, there was a density on the streets and side streets in the areas where schools are located.



For the second round of the presidential election, 57 thousand police personnel from the Istanbul Police Department were deployed throughout the city.



The police teams assigned to each school were kept ready for any negativity that could occur.























