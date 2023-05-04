Turkish parliament speaker calls for cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine

Türkiye's parliament speaker on Thursday called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, saying the war that broke out last year in February threatens security of the Black Sea region.

"The war left behind hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded, devastated cities, millions of people displaced from their homes and a completely paralyzed Black Sea.

"... Our hope is that this war, which is one of the worst wars the Black Sea has ever seen, ends with a lasting and just peace before it causes more loss of life, destruction and damage," Mustafa Şentop said at a summit in the capital Ankara.

The 30th Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) of parliament speakers had gathered under the theme, Common Geography, Common Vision, Common Future.

"I once again call on the parties to a cease-fire and invite them to a lasting peace," he said, adding that the war was causing "irreparable" losses and damages not only for the people of Ukraine and Russia, but for the entire world, especially the region.

Türkiye strongly supports Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, Şentop asserted.

"Likewise, we care about the territorial integrity of our other members Georgia, Moldova and Azerbaijan and we expect their demands to be met.

"We sincerely believe that peace in the Black Sea can only come in this way," he added.

Ankara is again ready to gather parties at the table for peace talks, Şentop stressed, saying: "Unfortunately, what some Western countries and global interest networks desire most is the continuation of this war with all its brutality."

Türkiye, internationally praised for its mediator role, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

"Building a common future in the Black Sea is not impossible, it is much easier when there are so many values we share," Şentop said.

Speaking at the same event, PABSEC Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev said the Black Sea region is important for the world politics since it is a bridge between Asia and Europe.

He said the region is not only important in terms of energy resources or geographical location, but the main resource is its people.

Despite conflicts, Hajiyev said the motto of the organization is peace, reconciliation and cooperation, noting that problems can be solved together.

The 13-member PABSEC, established in 1993, aims to diversify and further develop bilateral and multilateral economic, technological and social relations among its member states.