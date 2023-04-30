TEKNOFEST expected to host record number of visitors

Türkiye's largest tech event TEKNOFEST is expected to host a record number of visitors, the Turkish minister of industry and technology said on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference as a part of the event held in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, Mustafa Varank said more than 600,000 people visited the festival on Saturday.

Over 925,000 people have visited the festival in the first three days, according to TEKNOFEST.

The festival welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors in 2019, which was a world record for a tech event.

The five-day TEKNOFEST began on Thursday at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport and is continuing in full swing.

Thousands of visitors are pouring in for a glimpse at the latest offerings from tech giants and defense companies from Türkiye and around the world.

It also features events such as concerts, workshops, and airshows.