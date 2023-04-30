Ukrainian army chief and NATO commander meet

Amid Ukraine's preparations for a long-anticipated spring offensive to retake parts of the country's east, army chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and NATO commander Christopher Cavoli have met to discuss the situation at the fronts of the war with Russia.



"I described possible scenarios, threats and preconditions for our future actions," Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram on Sunday, without specifying where he had met with the NATO commander.



Zaluzhnyi said he told Cavoli of Ukraine's need for a wide range of weapons and air defence systems that would "help meet the challenges of countering Russian aggression."



The meeting comes just 10 days after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kiev for the first time since Russia's invasion began.