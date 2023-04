Windows 10's days are numbered. Microsoft announced the final update for the operating system, dubbed 22H2. The company invites users to download and proceed with the installation of Windows 11.

Windows 10 version 22H2 does not bring any changes other than security updates until October 14, 2025.

Microsoft may well delay the cessation of updates for Windows 10, but nothing is confirmed.

In the meantime, Microsoft wants you to reconsider moving to Windows 11.