Gas leak kills 11 in India’s Ludhiana city

At least 11 people, including three children, died after a gas leak in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Sunday, according to the PTI news agency.

The gas leak occurred at a factory in the densely-populated area of Giaspura, city of Ludhiana.

Four more people, who were taken ill, were shifted to a hospital, officials said, adding that the area was sealed and residents evacuated.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had reached the spot following the incident, and an inquiry was ordered.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's chief minister, expressed sadness over the deadly leak. "The incident of gas leak of factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad," he tweeted. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being provided."

Police said officers visited the site, and the situation was being closely monitored.