TÜRKIYES 1ST NUCLEAR PLANT GAINS OFFICIAL NUCLEAR FACILITY STATUS WITH ARRIVAL OF FUEL

Türkiye's Akkuyu nuclear power plant gained official nuclear facility status with the arrival of its first nuclear fuel, the Energy and Natural Resources Minister said on Thursday.

The nuclear fuel, uranium pellets, were brought to Adana Airport from Russia on Wednesday night under strict security measures.

Each weighing 4.5 grams, the uranium pellets were then loaded onto three trucks and transported to the Akkuyu plant in southern province of Mersin.

The first step was taken in 2010 for the country's first power plant, and construction began in 2018. The four reactors are currently under construction.

The country's energy and natural resources minister declared that a new energy resource has been added to diversify the nation's energy portfolio.

"Nuclear energy is no longer a distant target for Türkiye. Hopefully next year we will start generating electricity from nuclear energy," he said.

According to Dönmez, the four reactors will provide reliable, uninterrupted, sustainable and environmentally friendly energy continuously under an operation plan of 60 years with the option for a 20-year extension.

The country will meet 10% of its electricity needs from the nuclear plant once all reactors are operational.