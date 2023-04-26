Turkish warplanes soar into sky to mark World Pilots' Day

The Turkish Air Force warplanes on Wednesday performed a salutation flight above the metropolis of Istanbul to mark World Pilots' Day.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry shared a video showing four military planes soaring into the sky over Istanbul to perform maneuvers.

The heroic and self-sacrificing pilots salute the seven hills of Istanbul, the ministry tweeted with the video.

World Pilots' Day, celebrated annually on April 26, is a worldwide occasion that aims to recognize and appreciate the significant role of pilots in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air transportation.





















