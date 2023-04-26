Life expectancy at birth comes in at 78.3 years in Türkiye

Average life expectancy at birth for Turkish citizens was at 78.3 years in the 2018-2020 period, down from 78.6 years in the 2017-2019 period, official data revealed on Wednesday.

Women live longer than men by 5.5 years on average, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The institute said life expectancy at birth was 75.6 years for men and 81.1 years for women.

"The average remaining life expectancy of the persons at the age of 15, the beginning of working age, was 64.3 years," it said.

Official figures showed that the average remaining life expectancy at age 30 was 49.7 years and at age 50 was 30.5 years.

"The average remaining life expectancy of a person at age 65 was calculated as 17.8 years," the institute added.