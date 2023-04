Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a day-long visit to Bulgaria on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu will attend an iftar dinner, a special fast-breaking meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the ministry said in a statement.

He will also address business people in the northeastern city of Shumen, meet students and come together with members of the Turkish community, it added.