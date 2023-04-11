Türkiye nabs drug lord wanted on red notice in Istanbul

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 11,2023
Turkish police said on Tuesday that Urfi Çetinkaya, who was wanted on red notice for drug manufacturing and trafficking, was arrested in Istanbul.

The General Directorate of Security said in a statement that the narcotics and intelligence units of Istanbul police carried out a joint operation to raid an address in Sarıyer.

Çetinkaya, who was already sentenced to 24 years in prison, was arrested during the operation attended by anti-terror and special operations police at the address where he was hiding.