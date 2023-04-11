AK PARTYS ELECTION MANIFESTO | ERDOĞAN VOWS TO BRING INFLATION DOWN TO SINGLE DIGITS IN TÜRKIYE

" Inflation will fall to the single digits in Türkiye. Budget discipline will remain a priority," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during a meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday while announcing the ruling AK Party's election manifesto that sees average GDP growth of 5.5 pct between 2024-2028.



"We will continue to grow our economy through investment, employment, production, exports and current surplus. We will bring inflation back down to single digits and definitely save our country from this problem," he told a stadium crowd in Ankara.



The manifesto, the text of which was released as Erdoğan made a speech to launch the party's election campaign, said the party aimed to achieve annual economic growth of 5.5% between 2024 and 2028, raising gross domestic product to $1.5 trillion by the end-2028.

Speaking in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan, also AK Party's chairman, unveiled a 23-point election manifesto, which firstly focuses on the steps to heal the wounds of the Feb. 6 earthquake victims in southern Türkiye.

"Every attack, every disaster, every pain we experience, especially the earthquakes of Feb. 6, shows that we need to tighten our unity, protect our unity more, and strengthen our brotherhood even more," Erdoğan said.

Vowing soon to erase the traces of the earthquakes, which claimed more than 50,000 lives, Erdoğan said Türkiye will rebuild the cities across 11 provinces.





"We will completely heal the wounds caused by the disaster in 11 provinces and their neighboring cities by building a total of 650,000 new houses, 319,000 of which will be delivered in one year," he added.

Pledging to raise Türkiye in the upcoming period, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye has no choice but to be strong, stay strong, and increase its power in order not to fall back into the pit of political and economic bondage."

The manifesto also includes the areas of economy, environment, family, justice, and freedoms.