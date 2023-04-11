Russia says it will continue to work on ‘universalizing’ nuclear test ban treaty

Russia on Tuesday said it will continue to work on "universalizing" the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) and turn it into an active instrument "as soon as possible."

"The CTBT has not yet entered into force due to the fact that eight states, whose ratification is necessary for this, have not fully acceded to it. The main responsibility here lies with the U.S., on the position of which many states of the aforementioned G-8 are guided," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a written statement released by the ministry.

Commenting on the joint statement issued by the UK and France last Thursday, which was released on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the ratification of the CTBT, Zakharova said the document voiced "unfounded claims" against Moscow.

The joint statement expressed concern over Russia's announcement that "it will ensure its preparedness to conduct a nuclear test," reiterating that Moscow complies with its moratorium on nuclear tests.

"In this regard, it should be noted that Russia, having ratified the CTBT in 2000, strictly observes its provisions, as well as the voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests announced in 1992. Our country did not give any reasons for 'concerns' about adherence to the Treaty.

"It is characteristic that in their statement London and Paris either forgot or were afraid to mention Washington's far from perfect track record in the area of nuclear test bans. In addition to the refusal to ratify the CTBT, it is necessary to mention the decision taken in the United States to increase the readiness of the nuclear test site in Nevada," Zakharova said.

She claimed that the UK and France preferred to not notice Washington's actions in this regard, further claiming that the CTBT's non-entry into force in the 25 years since its inception "plays into the hands of not only the U.S., but also its allies in the North Atlantic Alliance."

"We continue to closely monitor the situation. We will continue to make every effort to universalize the CTBT and turn it into an active international legal instrument as soon as possible," she concluded.

The CTBT is an international treaty envisioning the banning of nuclear weapons tests and any other nuclear explosions. The treaty was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996 and has since been signed by 186 countries and ratified by 177.

However, the treaty has not entered into force, with China, Iran, Egypt, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, and the U.S. either having not signed or ratified the treaty.