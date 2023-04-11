Turkish forces detain more than 100 irregular migrants

Turkish forces detained a total of 104 irregular migrants across Türkiye, security sources said Tuesday.

Turkish security forces nabbed 33 irregular migrants in the Ayvalik district of Balikesir province.

Meanwhile, a total of 31 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard were rescued off the Datca district in Mugla.

Also, 30 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish waters by the Greek Coast Guard were rescued off the Bodrum district in Mugla.

In Muğla's Marmaris district, Turkish Coast Guard also rescued 14 irregular migrants.

All of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.