UKRAINES CHASIV YAR UNDER HEAVY BOMBARDMENT AMID BAKHMUTS DEFENSE

Ukrainian servicemen drive towards the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, during heavy fighting, near Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, April 11, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces continue day and night in the Bakhmut district of Ukraine's Donetsk region, which is ground zero of the most intense conflicts in Moscow's war against Kyiv.

The situation on the Bakhmut front, where heavy weapons are used both in air and ground attacks, is serious, as it is evident from the intense activity of the Ukrainian army around the city of Chasiv Yar, located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) west of Bakhmut city.

Chasiv Yar, where not even a house is left undamaged, is the target of intense attacks due to its location on the strategic road leading to Bakhmut, and is surrounded on three sides by Russian forces.

Although most residents were evacuated from the city for security reasons, those that remain continue their struggle to live under bullets and stay in shelters preferring not to go out due to the danger of imminent attack.

Residents of Chasiv Yar strive to survive despite all difficulties and they continue to do so with the humanitarian aid distributed to them, while civilian infrastructure has been severely damaged by increasing attacks.

"I went out to buy bread, my husband was working in the garden. Meanwhile, there was an attack. When I got home, I saw what happened," Galina Lotsman, a 79-year-old resident of Chasiv Yar, told Anadolu, as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in her home caused by an artillery strike.

Lotsman said she has lived with her husband in the city since 1966. "There was an attack here. A bullet fell near us again the other day. Our house and our belongings were heavily damaged."

Elsewhere, 76-year-old Lyudmila, who lives with her husband on a street in Chasiv Yar, told Anadolu that their house was attacked a few days ago.

Lyudmila said that artillery shells often hit the street where they live, and that they do not want to leave their homes despite the danger.

"There are heavy attacks, especially at night. Sometimes there are so many attacks that we cannot raise our heads," she further said.



























