Türkiye condemns Israeli police storming Al-Aqsa mosque, detaining Palestinians

Türkiye on Wednesday denounced Israeli police raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the subsequent arrest of Palestinians.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement strongly condemned the dawn raids on the mosque compound, saying that attacking worshipers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was unacceptable.

The ministry called on the Israeli government to immediately cease all provocations and attacks that may further escalate tensions in the region.

The Israeli police on Wednesday said they detained 350 Palestinians from the complex, with witnesses saying they used excessive force including tear gas.

Israeli forces and Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids on the mosque.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site, while Jews call the area Temple Mount.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.