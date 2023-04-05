'Israel needs to stop attacks,' says Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye denounced the attack on al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday, calling on Israel to end the attack.

"We condemn these attacks. Unfortunately, increasing Islamophobia and racism in Europe continues in Israel and other regions as well, and it's over the limit now," Çavuşoğlu said in the capital Ankara.

His remarks came after the tension escalated when Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

A group of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex after Jewish settlers called for a raid on the mosque. They attempted to prevent police from entering by closing its doors.

"Israel needs to stop these attacks," Cavusoglu said, adding that Israel has commitments to Türkiye and it has to keep its word not to attack Palestine during the Muslims' holy month of Ramadan.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque is sacred to us. Entering into a dialogue with Israel does not mean losing our sensitivities. On the contrary, our sensitivities are even increasing more," he added.











