TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN CONDEMNS ISRAELS AL-AQSA MOSQUE RAIDS, SAYING: I WANT TO EXPRESS SADNESS AND ANGER

Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque raids, saying: 'I want to express sadness and anger'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned on Wednesday Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque raids, expressing his "sadness and anger."

"Türkiye can never remain silent to attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, President Erdoğan said, calling on Israel to stop attacks.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is Türkiye's "red line," he said, adding that the "people of Palestine are not alone."

"It is understood that behind the wave of violence caused by the Israeli administration despite all the warnings, that they are stuck inside," he underlined.

"This is called the policy of oppression."