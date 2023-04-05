Zelensky praises alliance with Poland in emotional speech in Warsaw

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to his country's close alliance with Poland in an emotional speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.



"Ukrainian and Polish hearts beat for one freedom, for mutual independence of our states, for our native Europe, our common house, and we will win!" Zelensky said, referring to the full-scale war on his country launched by the Kremlin a year ago.



Listeners in the crowd responded with shouts of "Slava Ukrajini!" meaning "Glory to Ukraine." Zelensky responded, "Glory to the heroes!"



He then continued with his speech, joking that otherwise, they could continue this exchange until morning.



Zelensky thanked Poland for the significant military aid agreed during his visit.



He also mentioned cities like Rzeszów and Lublin in eastern Poland near the border, saying they are where Ukrainian refugees head first, as well as being hubs for military aid from abroad.



He expressed his thanks to each and every Polish person for this "brotherhood," saying "there is no force left that can overcome Ukrainian-Polish friendship."