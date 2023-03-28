Upholding ethical values 'essential' in journalism: Turkish official

Journalists should not give up on the truth that underpins media ethics in the fight against disinformation, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

"Accuracy is an indispensable value in terms of major media ethics standards and press ethics.

"It is only possible to fulfill the society's right to receive complete information with accurate journalism," Altun said at a discussion titled Accurate Journalism Panel in Extraordinary Times in the Context of Media Ethics in the capital Ankara.

Altun said it is "essential" to uphold ethical values in journalism since the flow of information and news have increased in today's world.

"In the post-truth era we live in, digitalization has brought along a great degeneration in mass communication processes as well as the opportunities it offers.

"Today, disinformation emerges as a threat to individual, social and national security more and more every day," he added.

Türkiye was one of the countries most exposed to disinformation in the international arena, Altun stressed, saying: "We know very well that the antidote to lies, distortion and disinformation is the truth.

The director said Türkiye sees the fight against disinformation as a "national duty," and Anadolu Agency and Turkish broadcaster TRT play an important role in this regard.

"Truth is a concept that forms the basis of media ethics. Whether it is done in conventional or digital media, the sole purpose of journalism should be the truth."