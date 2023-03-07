TURKISH PRESIDENT MEETS BRUNEI DARUSSALAMS SULTAN IN ANKARA FOR TALKS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Brunei Darussalam's sultan with an official ceremony on Tuesday at the presidential complex.

Erdoğan and Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah will hold one-on-one talks in the capital Ankara, followed by a joint news conference, according to the Turkish presidency.

The leaders will exchange views on Türkiye-Brunei Darussalam relations and joint steps aimed at improving the cooperation between the two countries, it added.

They will also discuss regional and global issues.

Several agreements are expected to be signed during the meetings to contribute to the contractual basis of the bilateral ties.

Türkiye established diplomatic relations with Brunei Darussalam on Jan. 1, 1984.