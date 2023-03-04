2 goats were pulled alive from the rubble in Türkiye after 637 hours

The teams under the coordination of the Muş Governorship, which continued the search and rescue and debris removal efforts after the earthquake in the Nurhak district of Kahramanmaraş, pulled 2 goats out of the wreckage alive after 637 hours.

Search and rescue and debris removal activities continue under the coordination of Muş Governor Assoc. Dr.İlker Gündüzöz.

The team, which was carrying out debris removal work in the Alçiçek hamlet of Barış Mahallesi, stopped the work machines upon the sound of animals coming from the debris.

The teams, who carefully opened the area where the sound was concentrated, reached the 2 goats, which were determined to belong to the breeder Cennet Polat, alive.

After the first intervention by veterinarians, the goats removed from the wreckage were given water and feed. The goats, whose owners were out of town, were delivered to the neighborhood headman by the teams.