Belgium places freeze on Russian assets valued at 58 billion euros

As stated in the announcement, Belgium has halted 191 billion euros worth of financial transactions originating from Russia, thereby positioning itself as the top EU member in terms of the overall value of frozen assets.

"In total, these measures apply to 1,789 Russian companies and citizens included in the sanctions list," the report said.

Customs inspections on Russia and Belarus have been heightened by Belgium, with a combined total of 91,020 declarations being scrutinized, and 7,925 containers being physically examined.