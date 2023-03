Short on ammo to stop Russian troops in Bakhmut: Ukrainian Commander

Ukrainian commander Nazarenko said that fighting is ongoing "round the clock" as Russian forces relentlessly push to capture the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian troops are trying to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible, he said, adding there are more Russians than there is ammunition to destroy them.

Published 04.03.2023 22:34





