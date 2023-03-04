Bulgaria destroys 'huge quantities' of expired Covid-19 vaccine doses

Bulgaria is destroying large quantities of expired Covid-19 vaccine doses and has no plans to replenish its stocks, the EU country's health care chief said on Saturday.



"At this point, there are no vaccinators at all," caretaker Health Minister Assen Medzhdiev said in an interview on state television in Sofia.



Having already destroyed "huge quantities" of expired vaccines, another 2.8 million doses are to be disposed of this year, the official added.



He had told the European Commission that Bulgaria was in favour of ending a contract with BioNTech/Pfizer under which his country is obliged to buy coronavirus vaccines until 2025, Medzhdiev said.



This position is also supported by Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, he said.



Bulgaria has the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the EU. Only 30% of its population of 6.5 million people have basic immunization against the virus, according to official data. There have been no compulsory protective measures against the virus since mid-November 2022.