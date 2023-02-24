President Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss Ukraine war, earthquakes over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call on Friday.



According to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two sides discussed the recent earthquakes in Türkiye, as well as the developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which is in its first year.



President Erdoğan thanked Zelensky for showing solidarity with Türkiye due to the quakes, the statement said.



Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye is willing to contribute in any way to facilitate and mediate a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.



On Feb. 24, 2022, in an attack that Ukrainian authorities later said they already knew was inevitable at least a few days in advance, Russian forces crossed into Ukraine from the north, south, and east of the country.



Over 8,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 13,300 others injured since what Russia started what it called "a special military operation" in Ukraine, according to the latest UN figures.





















