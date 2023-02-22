Zenit to face Fenerbahce in charity match to help earthquake victims

Russian football club Zenit Saint Petersburg will play a charity match against Türkiye's Fenerbahce next month to help earthquake victims.

"Zenit will play Fenerbahce in a charity match to aid victims of the Turkish earthquake," the Russian club said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the match will be held in Istanbul's Ulker Stadium on March 23.

All proceeds from the game will go to help the victims and survivors of the devastating earthquakes that recently occurred in Türkiye, it added.

Zenit last met Fenerbahce in a UEFA Europa League last 32 tie in 2019 to win 3-2 on aggregate.

At least 42,310 people have died in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.