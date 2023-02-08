IHH now accepts cryptocurrency donations for Türkiye quake victims

Humanitarian Relief Foundation, active with rescue operations afterin, announced that it has started receivingmoney donations.

"Our Foundation, which always acts to spread goodness, continues to deliver donations in cash and as public relief to our citizens who are victims of the disaster," the foundation said.

"Immediately after the earthquake, aid is provided in various fields such as food, shelter, and clothing, especially search and rescue efforts," it added.

"Great support is needed in the earthquake-affected areas. For this, our Foundation has activated the cryptocurrency donation for a while, upon popular demand from its donors. In this way, our citizens will be able to donate crypto."