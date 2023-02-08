Stoltenberg: No sign Russia preparing for peace, it prepares for new offensive

NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that there is no sign at the moment that Russia is preparing for peace.

"Moscow is preparing for new military offenses," he added.

He also made remarks on China, saying that the country is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, without any transparency.

"Chinese balloon over the United States confirms a pattern of Chinese behavior," he said.

He added that he sees increased Chinese intelligence activities in Europe, saying there is a need to be aware of the constant risk of Chinese intelligence.