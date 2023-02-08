WE WILL RISE AGAIN: GRAPHIC DESIGNER REDRAWS CHARLIE HEBDOS EARTHQUAKE CARTOON

Graphic designer Abrar Sabbah redrawn the cartoon published by Charlie Hebdo, a weekly humor magazine in France, about the earthquake disaster in Türkiye.
The magazine shared a cartoon of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, saying "An earthquake in Turkey. There is no need to send tanks." Reactions from all over the world continue on social media.
Artist Sabbah re-edited the cartoon in the video he published on his social media account, with the following phrases: "Hey, wicked Charlie Hebdo. You wouldn't draw it like that. You should have drawn like this! We will stand up again. This strong nation. It will rise again!"
Hey 4hlaksız @Charlie_Hebdo_ ! ✏ Öyle çizmeyecektiniz, Böyle çizecektiniz! ..Yineden ayağa kalkacağız 🇹🇷.. Bu güçlü millet— Abrar Sabbah (@Abrar_Sabbah) February 8, 2023
kalkacak!#deprem #karikatür #kahramanmaraş #Gaziantep #hatay #malatya #türkiye @MevlutCavusoglu @suleymansoylu #suriye #enkaz #caricature pic.twitter.com/8U1jGfcTrm
Sabbah's work, which was also sent to the magazine's social media account, received thousands of likes in a short time and was shared by internet users.