WE WILL RISE AGAIN: GRAPHIC DESIGNER REDRAWS CHARLIE HEBDOS EARTHQUAKE CARTOON

Graphic designer Abrar Sabbah redrawn the cartoon published by Charlie Hebdo, a weekly humor magazine in France, about the earthquake disaster in Türkiye.

The magazine shared a cartoon of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, saying "An earthquake in Turkey. There is no need to send tanks." Reactions from all over the world continue on social media.

Artist Sabbah re-edited the cartoon in the video he published on his social media account, with the following phrases: "Hey, wicked Charlie Hebdo. You wouldn't draw it like that. You should have drawn like this! We will stand up again. This strong nation. It will rise again!"

Sabbah's work, which was also sent to the magazine's social media account, received thousands of likes in a short time and was shared by internet users.