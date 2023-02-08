Chilean wildfires spread overnight, burning up hundreds of homes

Forest fires across south-central Chile that have left 24 people dead, swallowed up hundreds of houses and left thousands injured in their wake spread into new areas on Wednesday after raging overnight.

The area affected by the flames has now spread to cover 294,058 hectares (726,633.14 acres), Chilean authorities said, an area four times the size of Singapore.

Some 2,180 people have been injured and 1,180 houses have been destroyed, authorities said, with most of the deaths and damages taking place across the south-central Biobio and Araucania.