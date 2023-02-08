All main roads reopened to traffic after Türkiye quakes

All major roads around Türkiye have been reopened to traffic, authorities said on Wednesday, as earthquake relief efforts continue in the country's southern parts.

"There are no roads that are closed to traffic," the General Directorate of Highways said in a statement.

The authority said its crews "continue to work 24/7 all over the country" to ensure unimpeded flow of traffic and relief supplies.

More than 8,570 people were killed and over 49,130 injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

More than 98,150 search and rescue personnel are currently conducting relief operations in the field, according to the disaster management agency AFAD.