Man City star Erling Haaland sends support message to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland on Wednesday shared a message of support on social media for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"Our hearts are with you," Haaland said on Instagram, and put a photo of a building damaged in the earthquakes.

The 22-year-old has 24.1 million followers on Instagram.

He played for Germany's Borussia Dortmund before his move to England's Manchester City in 2022.

This season Haaland scored 31 goals in 28 appearances for the Manchester club.

At least 9,057 people have been killed and 52,979 others injured in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that struck 10 Turkish provinces on Monday. Tremors were also felt in Syria, inflicting widespread damage.