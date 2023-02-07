Woman, 3 others rescued from rubble more than 30 hours after quake hits southern Türkiye

Three people were rescued under rubble Tuesday, 33 hours after a devastating earthquake hit southern Türkiye.

A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a 60-year-old woman were rescued by teams sent by the Tuzla municipality in Istanbul in two separate locations in Hatay province, one of the hard-hit regions by 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes.

All were transported to the hospital.

Footage showed a woman identified as Mihriye, 60, hugging rescue teams after being evacuated.

Separately, a woman was rescued from under the rubble in southeastern Türkiye on Tuesday, 34 hours after earthquakes in the region reduced her building to rubble.

Filiz Abar, 35, was rescued from what remained of the six-story building in Gaziantep, one of the provinces hit hard by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes.

"Hopefully, those remaining will get out, too. I trust in Allah, may Allah help the (disaster) workers and our state ... The teams are working with their heart and soul," Abar's brother told reporters at the scene.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces after two strong earthquakes.





At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 injured in 10 provinces after two strong earthquakes struck the region early Monday.