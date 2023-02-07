ERDOĞAN DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR TÜRKIYES QUAKE-HIT PROVINCES

 Contact Us
Erdoğan declares state of emergency for Türkiye's quake-hit provinces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared Tuesday a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a major earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives. "We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly," Erdoğan said in televised remarks.

Published February 07,2023
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday declared as a disaster zone the 10 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye, imposing a state of emergency in the region for three months.

In a speech, Erdoğan said that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations and that Türkiye planned to open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya, to the west, to temporarily house people impacted by the quakes.

He said the death toll in Türkiye had risen to 3,549 people.