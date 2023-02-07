Switzerland may end neutrality to provide military aid to Ukraine

Thierry Burkart, leader of the center-right FDP party, has proposed a motion to the government to allow for arms re-exports to countries that share similar democratic values as Switzerland.

Burkart emphasized that Switzerland should remain a neutral country, yet remain a member of the western world.

He further called for a rejection of Russia's support and expressed that Switzerland should not be the nation to stand in the way of those who wish to provide assistance to Ukraine.

He said that in that case, Switzerland would be supporting Russia, which would nullify its neutrality.

Reuters reports that the Swiss Social Democrats and Green Liberals agree with this sentiment, whereas the Green Party is against this change as they fear that concessions for Ukraine could result in the removal of all restrictions, compromising Switzerland's neutrality.

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) stands firm in their commitment to neutrality, citing the existing law as the cornerstone of Switzerland's peace and prosperity. Some members, however, have expressed concerns that the current ban on weapon exports is having a detrimental effect on the Swiss arms industry.

According to a poll conducted by Sotomo on Feb. 5, 55% of respondents in Switzerland support the re-export of weapons to Ukraine. Pollsters note that if the same question had been asked before the war, the response would likely have been less than 25%.