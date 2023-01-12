ANKARA CANCELS SWEDISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKERS VISIT TO TÜRKIYE OVER PKK DEMONSTRATIONS IN STOCKHOLM

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Thursday canceled his Swedish counterpart Andreas Norlen's visit to Türkiye in response to recent provocations of PKK terror group supporters in Stockholm.

"Swedish Parliament Speaker Norlen's official visit to Türkiye on January 17 was cancelled by Speaker of Parliament Şentop upon the terrorist act by the terrorist organization PKK/YPG targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Türkiye in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden," the parliament said in a statement.

The reaction came after terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a puppet -- likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan -- by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

Footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdoğan were made with Turkish subtitles.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Staffan Herrstrom, the Swedish ambassador in Ankara, to convey the country's reaction to the propaganda demonstration.























