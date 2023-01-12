News World Finland says it is prepared to provide Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published January 12,2023

Leopard 2 tanks take position during a visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel at NATO new spearhead force "VJTF 2019" in Munster, Germany May 20, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Finland has signalled a cautious willingness to provide Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as governments in Europe weigh up whether to provide the heavier battle tanks.



Should a joint European aid project for Ukraine be created in this regard, then a contribution from Finland would also be needed, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö told the STT news agency.



He said Finland is in a special position, as it is not yet a NATO member and borders directly on Russia.



If tanks were to be handed over to Ukraine, Finland's contribution could therefore not be particularly large.



Finland has more than 200 of the Leopard 2 tanks that are manufactured in Germany, the report said. Germany would have to give its approval if Finland were to provide some of them to Ukraine.

































