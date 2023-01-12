Türkiye urges Sweden to take steps against terrorists 'without further delay': Official

Ankara strongly condemns the supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group in Sweden that continued their provocations against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the country's communications director said on Thursday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the targeting of Türkiye and its democratically elected president by members of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden. We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

Altun's remarks came after terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a puppet -- likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan -- by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

Footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdoğan were made with Turkish subtitles.

"Sweden needs to keep the promises, which it made in Madrid, to join NATO-of which Türkiye has been a member for 70 years. It would be futile to expect Türkiye to make any concessions in that regard.

"That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism-as they have been claiming in recent days," Altun said.



'EXPECTATIONS CONVEYED TO SWEDISH AUTHORITIES'



Vice President Fuat Oktay "cursed" the demonstration in Sweden by the members of the "treacherous" terrorist organization and voiced expectations for Sweden to keep its promises within the scope of NATO membership initiatives and not tolerate such attempts.

"These events have once again shown Türkiye's legitimate concerns to the world public opinion. No democratic state of law can be expected to turn a blind eye to such an unlawful demonstration.

"We expect the Swedish authorities to take legal action immediately against terrorist groups and their supporters who committed these unacceptable acts," Oktay said on Twitter.

Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın also condemned the "heinous" act in Sweden.

"We conveyed our reaction and expectation to the Swedish authorities. Taking concrete steps is a requirement of the law and our agreement," Kalın said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Staffan Herrstrom, the Swedish ambassador in Ankara, to convey the country's reaction to the propaganda demonstration.

"The Ambassador was informed with strong expressions that we strongly condemn and protest this heinous act and demanded that such terrorist acts, which are a clear violation of Sweden's commitments with the tripartite testament, and which openly threaten our country, should not be allowed," said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Herrstrom was also told that Türkiye expects the perpetrators of the act to be identified, that necessary actions be taken and that Sweden fulfills its commitments under the tripartite deal signed last year under NATO auspices, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter that the government supports an open debate about political choices but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives.

"Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent," he said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye-a NATO member for more than 70 years-voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

































