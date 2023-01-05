Türkiye experiences warmest December in over 50 years

Türkiye saw its highest December temperatures in over half a century last month, the country's minister of environment, urbanization, and climate change said on Thursday.

Citing data from the national meteorology agency, Murat Kurum said the last month of 2022 was the hottest in 52 years, while precipitation was drastically reduced and added: "This is not a promising picture."

"Our resources are not unlimited! We work and take steps with this awareness. We must all do our part," Kurum said on Twitter.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the average temperature across Türkiye in 1991-2020 was 4.8 C (about 40.6 F). The average temperature in December 2022 rose by 3.2 C to 8 C.