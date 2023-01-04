Türkiye rescues over 140 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

Türkiye on Tuesday rescued 141 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece, authorities said.

The coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Karaburun, Seferihisar, Dikili, and Menderes districts in the Aegean province of Izmir following reports of irregular migrants on boats, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

As many as 111 irregular migrants were rescued, the statement added.

Separately, teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvacık in the northwestern Çanakkale province after the coast guard learned that there were irregular migrants in an inflatable boat, and 30 people were rescued.

The migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.















