Biden says Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the table for Ukraine, to visit Mexico border

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was being considered to help the Ukrainians in combating Russia's invasion.

"Yes," Biden said when asked if the option was on the table.

He also said that he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during an upcoming trip that is currently being planned.

Biden is already scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Jan. 9 for a two-day trip, where he will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Migration is one of the top agenda items.

He added he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day. (