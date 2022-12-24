Erdoğan promises more 'good news' once Black Sea gas put in use

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye working tirelessly to connect natural gas discovered in the Black Sea to the national grid.

"Türkiye to receive more good news once Black Sea natural gas is put in use," Erdoğan added.

Azerbaijan-Türkiye

He also added that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are laying foundations of new era in the region, adding that the progress will quicken if Armenia acts sensibly for peace and security.

"With Azerbaijan, we are laying the foundations of a new era in the region. Things will accelerate as Armenia shows progress in peace, security, and tranquility," said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at an event in the eastern province of Erzurum.

He emphasized that Türkiye was preparing for its most important breakthrough in its thousand-year old history in the region under the vision of the "Century of Türkiye" initiative.

In late October, Erdoğan, who is also the chairman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, unveiled a series of programs, projects, and targets ahead of the next year's presidential and general elections as the country prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2023.

"On the one hand, we are strengthening our relations with the Islamic world. On the one hand, we are integrating with the Turkic world. Meanwhile, we are uniting with Africa and the Balkans," he said, adding that Ankara had not forgotten of its ties with China or Ukraine, either.

