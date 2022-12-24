Manchester United extend contracts of their four players

Manchester United on Saturday extended the deals of their four players, including English regulars Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, as the Red Devils quartet were in the final year of their contracts.

Erik ten Hag, the manager said: "The club have triggered one-year extension clauses in the contracts of four senior players."

"Diogo Dalot, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all had deals that were set to expire in June 2023, but in each case there was an option of an extra 12 months.

"The decision has been made to exercise those respective additions, meaning that the quartet are now all under contract until at least the summer of 2024," Manchester United said in a statement.

Portuguese right-back Dalot is a Manchester United player since 2018, and Brazilian midfielder Fred joined the team in the same year as Dalot.

England's Rashford is a pure Manchester United product and has been playing for the Red Devils' senior team since 2016.

Like Rashford, Shaw is one of the integral parts of the team that signed him in 2014.

Rashford and Shaw, who also play for England, helped Manchester United win the 2017 UEFA Europa League title.

The 2022-23 English Premier League will return to action on Monday.

In their first match after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday at Old Trafford.