PKK supporters turn French capital Paris into battlefield by clashing with French police

Chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders, PKK supporters ripped off the paving stones at the central Place de la Republique in Paris and threw them at the French police, nearby houses, and shops. The attackers also turned Paris into a battlefield with fireworks and sparklers, destroying the bus stops.

Published 24.12.2022 20:20





