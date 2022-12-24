PKK supporters disturb peace in London, clashing with UK police

Supporters of the PKK terrorist group on Saturday disrupted peace and clashed with police in London.

Gathering in front of the French Embassy in London, a group of the terror group's supporters chanted slogans against Türkiye and France over Friday's shooting in Paris.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman opened fire in the French capital, killing at least three people and injuring three others. He was placed in custody after he fired gunshots on Enghien Street in the city center.

Suspected racist motivations behind the attack will be investigated, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The terror group supporters, also marched toward the Turkish Embassy in London, carrying banners that read "Freedom for Ocalan," referring to convicted terrorist ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving a life sentence.

The protesters also caused traffic disruptions as they marched through central London on a day when people rushed around for last-minute Christmas shopping.

When they arrived in front of the Turkish Embassy, a clash between terror supporters and police took place after one of them threw a most likely stone toward the embassy building.

They also chanted slogans including "revenge" and "no justice, no peace."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.