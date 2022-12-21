Another family joins sit-in against terrorist group PKK in southeastern Türkiye

Another family on Wednesday joined an ongoing sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Türkiye.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019 in the city of Diyarbakır, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The sit-in outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)-a party currently facing a closure case, and which the government accuses of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK-has been growing every day.

Demonstrations have also spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak, and Hakkari.

Parents Niyazi Kaplan and Zahide Kaplan came from the eastern Erzurum province to join the demonstration for their son, Barış, who was deceived and taken to the mountains by the terror group seven years ago.

Barış' father told reporters that his son was taken to the mountains at the age of 18 while he was working in a restaurant in Istanbul.

He said that he has not heard from his son since then and urged Barış to surrender to Turkish forces. "PKK and HDP deceived you. We miss you. I will wait for you until the end."

Barış' mother also called on her son to surrender.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch.



















